Specialist Carbon Economist, Article 6 Portfolio, GGGI – Seoul

Reporting to the Principal Green Finance Specialist, the Mobilising Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) Program Manager, the Specialist Carbon Economist will lead analytical component of the program, working closely with team members and relevant stakeholders to implement the MATS program furthering elements of the whole GGGI Article 6 portfolio. This will include collecting and analyzing data, overseeing background research and analysis, economic modelling and modelling of carbon emission pathways, and knowledge products, collaborating with key stakeholders within GGGI and with country and international counterparts, and contributing to GGGI’s knowledge sharing activities.

Background

During 2019 GGGI has signed an earmarked funding program with the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) related to scaling up international carbon trading, as envisaged by the rules to be finalized under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. By opening up these markets, and the resultant flow of transactions, it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be established, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris.

The MATS program funded by the Swedish Energy Agency will start in early 2020 and have a three-year duration. The outcome is to result in real transactions that can be negotiated government to government and / or government to business. A partnership has been signed with an associated envelope budget, so as yet no project activities (or countries therefore) have been selected. It is imagined that no more than 4 countries will be selected over the 3-year program. Activities may take the form of a scalable network of individual projects, sectoral approaches or policy approaches; an RFP sent out by SEA and the GGGI project pipeline will be the initial source for origination of activities.

In order to complete any international carbon transactions under the Paris Agreement, at the same time ensuring environmental integrity and avoidance of double counting, a corresponding adjustment must be made.

Purpose

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement it is widely understood that any international transaction involving mitigation outcomes (ITMOs) will involve a corresponding adjustment in order to avoid double counting and in order to ensure Overall Mitigation of Global Emissions (OMGE). Not only must a potential host country therefore have robust accounting in place to ensure transparency but they also need to be sure that any transaction has strong justification for trading from both a cost benefit scenario but also against the progress trajectory of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) achievement to show the activity has the potential for triggering of further action allowing a country to reach higher ambition.

The Specialist Carbon Economist will be responsible for providing evidence-based modelling and analysis around potential projects initially for the selection process of project activities under the MATS program and then to provide to the host countries to show how a transaction can contribute to such higher ambition. Also they must coordinate with peers and other industry stakeholders in light of the fact that many finer aspects of international carbon trading are not yet set out within a rulebook for Article 6.

GGGI wishes to support partner countries and international stakeholders in taking an integrated approach to the emergence of international carbon trading through a combination of policy, finance, and knowledge sharing. The role of this position is to advocate such an approach through innovative economics research and analysis of projects/programs that promote new, innovative ways of thinking on international carbon trading.

The Specialist Carbon Economist will, through analytics and modelling, help key stakeholders in host countries understand the opportunity cost of emissions reductions in specific sectors, such that they can take informed decisions regarding transacting ITMOs including their associated Corresponding Adjustments.

Engagement

The Specialist Carbon Economist will build relationship and create a network of collaboration among GGGI colleagues and relevant stakeholders (e.g. private sector, intergovernmental organizations, government officials), and play the leading role in providing evidence-based research to support host countries decision making process on international carbon transactions and the related corresponding adjustment. This will include but not be limited to analysis to show countries’ progression towards their unconditional and conditional Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as well as the cost benefit analysis of any proposed activity and a trajectory of the impact on NDC achievement or potential unlocking of increased ambition.

Delivery

The Specialist Carbon Economist is leading and responsible for all research and modelling around proposed emission reducing activities under the MATS program. As the program envisages its transactions will come under Article 6 this leaves many aspects open for decision between the parties. The role is therefore expected to:

Develop and continuously improve the model of carbon trajectories to set environmentally conservative Business As Usual (BAU) scenarios for countries, sectors or subsectors;

Coordinate with industry peers on current thinking of baseline setting, taking lessons learned from the Clean Development Mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol, the Standardized Crediting Framework (SCF) and other similar examples;

Produce cost benefit scenarios on potential project activities to show the best fit solution for selection under the program and host country priorities;

Produce evidence-based research and modelling to show the cost benefit of a transaction to a host country to assist their internal decision-making process;

Adapt to the specific needs of country governments and align the model and analysis needed for each host country wherever possible;

Analyze country’s NDCs and align the analysis to show how a particular transaction and corresponding adjustment may lead to achievement of such and/or inclusion of a sector could benefit the country;

Conduct research, analyze data and information, including Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACCs), assess results and draw conclusions, develop models, prepare and present results to internal and external stakeholders, including compiling reports on lessons learned;

Advocate carbon markets as a route to deliver NDCs and green growth, demonstrating GGGI’s strength in this area by representing GGGI in relevant conferences, seminars, capacity building, and knowledge sharing programs; and

Conduct expert review on project outputs for quality control.

Requirements

Qualifications

A Master’s degree in economics, econometrics or related area is required.

At least 10 years of relevant experience that combines economic modelling, carbon emissions modelling or analysis, leading deliverables and working in an international environment.

Functional

Experience in modeling carbon emissions at both macro and project level is needed.

A clear understanding of The Paris Agreement, Nationally Determined Contributions and related concepts is strongly preferred.

Experience in one of GGGI’s thematic focus areas (sustainable landscapes, energy, cities, water), other relevant disciplines (green growth, environment, climate change, statistics), or a combination of these is preferred.

Solid experience in applied/economics, research, and quantitative analysis in one or more thematic areas related to green growth with technical skills, a strong network and international experience.

Strong written and oral communication skills, to prepare material to be presented to governments both in written format and in person.

High degree of professional integrity, work successfully as part of an international team effectively, deliver expected outputs on time, effectively communicate with and listen to others, and coordinate across an organization and with external partners.

Experience in international organizations and/or in government sector, working with developing countries is a strength. Proven record of providing analytical and technical advisory services to developing countries is a plus.

Fluency in English. Knowledge of one or more other relevant languages is an asset.

