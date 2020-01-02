Clean Freight Director, Transport & Environment (T&E) – Brussels

Employer: Transport & Environment

Position: Clean Freight Director

Location: Brussels

Application email: vacancy@transportenvironment.org

Europe’s leading clean transport think tank and campaign group, Transport & Environment (T&E), is looking to strengthen its leadership team with a director to lead Europe’s most important clean freight programme. Fast growing emissions from trucks and vans now account for a quarter of transport emissions in Europe. As T&E Freight Director you will design a winning strategy to decarbonise goods transport in Europe. You’ll be leading a team of 3 in Brussels and coordinate the work of our partners at national level.

Specifically you will lead:

T&E’s EU regulatory strategy focusing on key regulations such as the EU truck, bus and van CO2 standards, EURO VII standards, pricing instruments, test procedure development and infrastructure investment.

The European clean freight programme, overseeing the successful implementation of national strategies in key national markets such as Germany, France and the UK.

T&E’s advocacy strategy towards high level EU and national regulators, politicians and media.

T&E’s efforts to build partnerships with key freight industry players such as hauliers, logistics companies and leading shippers.

The commissioning and delivery of impactful research (including market research, testing etc).

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Five to ten years of relevant experience in either the freight business or (EU) advocacy – ideal candidates have both or will convince us they can learn the other skill very quickly.

The ability to develop short, medium and long term strategies designed to create change in a complex and at times conservative industry.

Proven leadership skills and an effective coaching and management style.

A positive, can-do attitude with high work autonomy levels

The ability to understand and communicate complex issues clearly and with impact.

A solid grasp of the EU political system and the role of member states in EU decision making

A proven record of cultivating contacts and building lasting alliances

The position will be primarily based in Brussels but would involve frequent travel to key EU capitals.

T&E will offer you a competitive salary in line with your experience and expertise; extensive benefits and exceptional flexibility. T&E have offices in several EU countries and we’re open to flexible working arrangements including part-time home working.

Equally importantly, if you join T&E you’ll have the opportunity to devote your professional energy and creativity to the resolution of one of mankind’s greatest challenges.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS 13 January COB

What do we offer?

Position Type: Full-time, long-term position

Compensation: Competitive NGO salary with a full package of benefits including private health insurance.

Location: Brussels, in a diverse office with over 30 motivated people from 14 countries who collectively speak over a dozen languages.

Application process

If you are interested in this work opportunity, you should send a CV and – within the application form downloadable below – a letter of intention detailing your motivation to work at Transport & Environment and highlighting examples of how you meet the job specifications – 500 words max.

Please also ensure the job vacancy title is shown in the subject line, and title the documents as follows: NAME_CV and NAME_Application_Form. Please send to vacancy@transportenvironment.org. The deadline for receipt of applications is 180o CET on Monday, 13 January, 2020.

We thank all candidates for their interest; however, we are only able to contact those who have been shortlisted. Only applicants with an existing right to work within the EU will be considered.

About T&E

T&E is Europe’s leading clean transport campaign group. Our vision is a zero emissions mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health and environment. Since we were created 30 years ago, T&E has shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws. We got the EU to set the world’s most ambitious CO2 standards for cars and trucks but also helped uncover the Dieselgate scandal; we campaigned successfully to end palm oil diesel, secured a global ban on dirty shipping fuels and the creation of the aviation ETS, the world’s largest carbon market for aviation to name just a few.

We combine the power of robust, science-based evidence and a deep understanding of transport with powerful communications and impactful advocacy. Our staff in Brussels, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, Warsaw and London collaborate with our 60 national member and supporter organisations. All together our members and supporters represent more than 3.5 million people.