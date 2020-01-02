Climate Change Policy Advisor, UK Mission to UN – New York

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Job Subcategory: Political
Main purpose of job
To support the work of the UK Mission to the United Nations to combat climate change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the UK hosted 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.
What will the jobholder be expected to achieve?
Strategy and Policy
- Support the implementation of HMG’s COP26 strategy for the UN, working closely with relevant colleagues. This will include building and maintaining an up-to-date understanding of UK priorities for COP26 (including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance), and how they align with other member states and UN positions.
Analysis and reporting
- Support engagement with the UN, through building and managing effective relationships with key stakeholders and coordinating with Whitehall colleagues on UK activity at the UN, providing analysis and reporting on local sensitivities and UN priorities.
UK-UN engagement
- Support the wider team on preparing statements, briefs, reporting, Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26, and climate events at the UN, to build productive relationships between UK and UN seniors. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting in events as required.
- Lead on liaison with the environmental NGO community in New York, in support of the UK’s COP26 objectives.
Corporate
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective, for example sitting on one of the UK Mission to the UN’s internal committees. These currently cover areas such as diversity and learning and development.
Essential on arrival:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organisations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
Desirable:
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Understanding of international climate change policy.
- Understanding of the UN.
Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace
12 January 2020
B3 (L)
Full-time, Fixed term, with possibility of renewal
40
North America, Caribbean and British Overseas Territories
United States
New York
British Government Office
1
67,422
9 March 2020
This is a fixed-term role for two years, through March 2022, with the possibility of renewal.
Under US State Department requirements, the Mission may only employ, as non-diplomatic staff, persons who are US citizens, US Green Card holders or G visa holders*. If you hold a visa other than a G visa you are not currently eligible to work at the Mission. Please refer to our website for information on exceptions to this policy at www.gov.uk/world/usa.
*A visas are acceptable at the Embassy and Consulates. The UK Mission to the UN (UKMIS) accepts G visas, and British Defence Staff (BDS) outposts accept A or NATO visas.
Given the jobholder’s responsibilities and beneficial background knowledge of Government and UN operations, the UK Mission may consider sponsorship of a candidates application for a G Visa, if the candidate is the best applicant with all the proven experience listed above, and meets all other eligibility criteria, including the successful conclusion to background checks and security clearance.
Staff recruited locally are subject to terms and conditions of service in accordance with US, state, and/or local employment law. Individuals who are not a US taxpaying citizen will be paid a net salary based on a simulated US tax status.
Internal applicants must inform their supervisors before applying. Only successful candidates will be contacted.
The job offers a strong benefits package. This package includes medical, dental, vision, life, long term and short term disability insurance, a 401(k) retirement savings plan, generous vacation and leave time, and an enriching training package.
Learning and development opportunities
- Compulsory online training courses including Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The UK Mission has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work
Working patterns
Monday to Friday: 09:00-17:30.
Occasional evening and weekend work is required.
The UK Mission supports fully flexible working opportunities, to improve the work/life balance of its staff and promotes family-friendly working patterns, where operational and security needs allow.
Only successful candidates will be contacted. Please no phone calls. Due to the high volume of resumes we receive, we cannot guarantee consideration of your application if the submission instructions are not properly followed.
