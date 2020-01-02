Climate Change Policy Advisor, UK Mission to UN – New York

This is a fixed-term role for two years, through March 2022, with the possibility of renewal.

Under US State Department requirements, the Mission may only employ, as non-diplomatic staff, persons who are US citizens, US Green Card holders or G visa holders*. If you hold a visa other than a G visa you are not currently eligible to work at the Mission. Please refer to our website for information on exceptions to this policy at www.gov.uk/world/usa.

*A visas are acceptable at the Embassy and Consulates. The UK Mission to the UN (UKMIS) accepts G visas, and British Defence Staff (BDS) outposts accept A or NATO visas.

Given the jobholder’s responsibilities and beneficial background knowledge of Government and UN operations, the UK Mission may consider sponsorship of a candidates application for a G Visa, if the candidate is the best applicant with all the proven experience listed above, and meets all other eligibility criteria, including the successful conclusion to background checks and security clearance.

Staff recruited locally are subject to terms and conditions of service in accordance with US, state, and/or local employment law. Individuals who are not a US taxpaying citizen will be paid a net salary based on a simulated US tax status.

Internal applicants must inform their supervisors before applying. Only successful candidates will be contacted.

The job offers a strong benefits package. This package includes medical, dental, vision, life, long term and short term disability insurance, a 401(k) retirement savings plan, generous vacation and leave time, and an enriching training package.

Learning and development opportunities

Compulsory online training courses including Diversity and Inclusion.

Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.

The UK Mission has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work

Working patterns

Monday to Friday: 09:00-17:30.

Occasional evening and weekend work is required.

The UK Mission supports fully flexible working opportunities, to improve the work/life balance of its staff and promotes family-friendly working patterns, where operational and security needs allow.