Climate and Energy Correspondent, Carbon Pulse – Brussels

Carbon Pulse is looking for a Climate and Energy Correspondent to help us bolster and expand our coverage of the EU ETS and other energy and environmental markets, as well as climate and energy policy at a national, EU, and international level.

Location: Brussels – Home-based/remote working

Job type: Full-time

Start date: As soon as possible

Salary: Annual, commensurate with experience

Bonus: Discretionary based on individual and company performance

Want to work for a startup specialist news agency with a strong reputation in a fast-growing market?

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based service dedicated to providing in-depth news and intelligence about carbon pricing initiatives and climate change policies around the world. Founded in 2015 and with journalists in the UK, China, and the US, our unrivalled coverage focuses mainly on emissions trading markets and other methods of using taxes and market-based mechanisms to cut greenhouse gas output, though we also report on related environmental markets including GOs/RECs and LCFS.

The coming year promises to be a very big one for European climate and energy policy. The new Commission’s ‘moonshot’ European Green Deal is set to reshape the EU’s economy, the bloc is pursuing a more ambitious emissions reduction target for 2030 and mid-century carbon neutrality – all as the UK makes its exit from Union.

The successful candidate will report to Carbon Pulse’s UK-based directors, but Brussels – and to some extent the wider EU – will be your beat.

You must be a keen self-starter with a wealth of experience and knowledge regarding the EU ETS and the climate policies of the bloc and its member states. Also key to the role are:

A talent to look beyond the headlines to identify bigger picture stories, including insightful analyses and interview pieces, that cater specifically to Carbon Pulse’s more technically-, policy-, and markets-minded readership.

The ability to manage your time and multi-task effectively. You need to be capable of chasing initiative pieces and adhering to strict daily or weekly deadlines, as well as quickly, comprehensively, and accurately reporting on spot stories as they break. This also requires a great deal of flexibility in your work schedule, with occasional evening and weekend reporting required, though a good degree of flexibility will also afforded to you.

A proficiency in reading large swathes of content sources to monitor them for relevant news and other useful information.

An innovative and analytical mind that is adept at spotting news-worthy trends, including through the collection and analysis of data.

Being able to work efficiently either on your own or in a team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

You will be tasked with covering EU carbon and energy markets, as well as climate change policy on international, national/federal, state/provincial, corporate, and sometimes municipal levels.

Developments related to other areas including tax policy, carbon border adjustments, international/UN-level climate negotiations, and ICAO’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme, will also be part of your remit, as will relevant developments outside of the EU, for example in the Middle East, Africa, and elsewhere.

You will share responsibility in covering any breaking news, as well as in writing our daily EU market reports – always reporting from an unbiased and balanced perspective. You will also play a major role in assembling our daily newsletter.

You will be required to help edit your colleagues’ copy, and to contribute in other areas including improving our online, non news-related content, plus some sales and administrative work, marketing, and conference planning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Markets: You must have a good understanding of the workings of financial markets and, in particular, the EU ETS and European energy markets. For example, at a minimum you should know the difference between futures and options, baseload and peakload, NBP and TTF, and voluntary and compliance offset markets. This must be demonstrated in your application.

Writing ability: Strong English skills are crucial, including the ability to write coherently, while the ability to communicate in other European languages – especially German – is seen as a very valuable trait. A background in journalism is advantageous but not essential. A lack of experience in writing articles can be compensated by top-notch knowledge of EU climate policy and European carbon and energy markets.

Networking: Journalists are only as good as their sources, so you need to be able to build and maintain a network of contacts – ideally in every country and market and policy segment. Carbon Pulse’s correspondents have fostered a vast network of cultivated primary and secondary sources to help us not only report the news, but also add market insight and reaction to our articles.

Analytical: You should have at least intermediate Microsoft Excel skills and be able to analyse and manipulate data, with a talent for identifying trends and converting them into stories. You may also be required to demonstrate this during the interview process.

Highly-motivated: The news and financial markets never sleep, so part of being a journalist means you’re always on call. Some days and weeks will be busier than others, with occasional long hours and weekend working required – as is the case for most reporters in Brussels. As such, you always need to be highly-motivated and ready to call contacts or quickly write breaking news. Carbon Pulse prides itself on being second-to-none and ready to go the extra mile to win a scoop or file a story, so you need to subscribe to that mentality and demonstrate it on a daily basis.

Willing to travel: This role requires travel around Europe and elsewhere in the world, mainly to industry conferences.

To apply, email your resume, a cover letter and a sample article of 300-500 words to admin@carbon-pulse.com. The sample article can be either a piece of your previous work or a story reporting on a recent trend or historical event related to EU climate policy and/or European carbon and energy markets.

Application deadline: Jan. 31, 2020

Only candidates whose applications are being strongly considered will be contacted for interviews.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, nationality, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law.