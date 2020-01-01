REDD+ & LEDS Specialist, Modern Cooking for Healthy Forests Project, Winrock – Malawi

PROGRAM SUMMARY:

Winrock International is seeking a highly qualified REDD+ and LEDS Specialist (Low Emissions Development Strategy) for a USAID-funded program in Malawi. The five year program entitled Modern Cooking for Healthy Forests (MCHF) is focused on advancing Malawi’s low-emissions, climate-resilient development through forest conservation and sustainable energy options, and through strengthening low-emission planning, analysis and investment capacities. The goal of the project is to assist in ensuring that Malawi’s forest and soil resources are managed more efficiently, equitably, and sustainably. The program is expected to work at the regional, government and community levels, and will involve broad-based policy dialogue and technical capacity building. The REDD+ and LEDS Specialist will play a key role in supporting this work and toward ensuring MCHF delivers lasting results with respect to Malawi’s low-emissions analysis and investment priorities. The REDD+ and LEDS Specialist will coordinate closely with the Department of Forestry, and will work in close association with Winrock’s USA-based forestry, data management, and climate change specialists.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

The REDD+ and LEDS Specialist will support The Government of Malawi to implement and institutionalize key systems, tools, and technologies that will provide the requisite information base for improved forest monitoring; support REDD+ readiness and forest landscape restoration efforts; and inform sustainable wood fuel supply strengthening within targeted forest reserves. Specifically, she/he will:

Lead technical work to move past the piloting phase of the National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS) and reach all major milestones of the 2015 NFMS Roadmap: 1) the land monitoring system, 2) field-based forest inventory, 3) reference level (REL), and 4) national greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory.

Lead work to further strengthen GoM capacity to improve the quality, management, and application of forest data and information at national, sub-national, and field levels.

Provide strategic leadership and direct ongoing capacity building support to a monitoring and evaluation unit within the Malawi Department of Forestry.

Lead and coordinate Low Emission Development work taking place under the MCHF project

Design and lead field data collection efforts including the National Forest Inventory

Develop tools and approaches for data collection, management, and analysis within the National Forest Monitoring System

Convene national and subnational stakeholders to drive consensus towards shared vision towards improved national forest monitoring

Serve as lead author on key reports and project deliverables, on topics of technical analyses, institutional and capacity needs assessments, and standard operating procedures

Define milestones and develop work plans to achieve major objectives of forest monitoring system(s)

Coordinate and communicate on a regular basis with Winrock’s Home Office Establish contacts with partners and clients to ensure coordinated implementation of project activities and represent the Winrock Team at key meetings. Work closely with Winrock’s USA-based technical team



QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND:

Education: Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) required in forestry, environmental science, natural resource management, conservation, or other relevant field.

Work Experience:

Knowledge of forestry, biomass energy, and climate change policies. Willingness to learn these issues and opportunities in the context of Malawi.

Minimum five years of combined experience working in forestry or a related discipline

Extensive experience developing training programs and working to build institutional capacity of government counterparts at the national and/or local level

Familiarity with international best practices for forest monitoring, and GHG accounting in the forestry sector

Skills:

Proven ability to successfully work with key forestry and agricultural sector government agencies, institutes, NGOs and experts (Malawian experience preferred)

Ability to build coalitions and networks that can produce lasting solutions to forest management issues.

Must be comfortable in high-level representational role as well as interacting with beneficiaries.

Strong managerial skills.

Strong communication skills, both interpersonal and written.

Excellent computer skills (word-processing, spreadsheets, and databases).

Experience in Malawi (preferred) or surrounding countries

Fluency and/or familiarity of Chichewa (desired)

Other:

Host-country nationals are strongly encouraged to apply

Ability to maintain the highest ethical standards at all times

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer.

