Senior Manager, Corporate Relations, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

1. About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

Reporting to the Director Business Development, the Senior Manager (based in Amsterdam) will have two main responsibilities. She/he will be responsible for the management of existing client relationships with a focus on corporate value chain clients and impact investment fund clients; and she/he will support the management of corporate working groups on the Gold Standard Network Platform.

As part of the management of existing corporate clients, the Senior Manager will work closely with the client’s delivery team and provide liaison support with SustainCERT certification team to ensure timely implementation of certification services. With the support of the operations team, the Senior Manager will oversee timely execution of contracts and manage relevant internal systems processes such as invoicing, time tracking or customer relationship management software (CRM).

As part of the support to the management of corporate working groups on the Gold Standard Network Platform, the Senior Manager will support the preparation and implementation of thematic corporate working groups. This work will be performed in close collaboration with the Gold Standard Chief Technical Officer and will include the management of administrative tasks, creating and uploading content and ensuring timely communications with working group participants.

2. Primary responsibilities and tasks

Management of existing relationships with corporate value chain and impact investment fund clients:

Developing and standardizing certification services delivery processes

Oversee the timeline delivery of certification services (troubleshooting and re-planning as appropriate)

Execution of services agreements, invoicing

Tracking timely delivery of services using internal systems

Ensuring excellent customer experience and securing renewals

Anticipating future client needs (identification of upselling opportunities)

Maintaining the in-house CRM

Support to the management of corporate working groups:

Support the preparation of working group content and communication materials

Support the BD team with outreach and recruitment

Support with facilitation of events and sessions

Contract management, invoicing

Tracking timely delivery of content and outputs

Maintaining the in-house CRM

Renewals of corporate platform members

3. Qualifications

Minimum 5 years of full-time work experience with an experience in an organization focused on corporate sustainability reporting / climate change/ verification

Good understanding of certification and audit processes for climate interventions and / or sustainable agriculture

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Service-oriented and a strong team player

Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

Expertise in PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel

Experience with CRM systems and online content management systems (e.g. Drupal)

Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

Experience in moderating and facilitating working groups and coordinating multi-stakeholder networks

Experience with complex programme management a plus

Ability to work independently and on own initiative

Hands-on, autonomous, problem solver

4. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com until December 10th.

The duration will be a 1-year fixed term contract, with possibility of extension

Salary will be based on experience.

Start date: January 2020.