Americas > UNEP targets gap in nature insurance risk assessment

UNEP targets gap in nature insurance risk assessment

Published 12:35 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 12:35 on June 27, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

A UN Environment Programme (UNEP) working group this week released a report seeking to address a gap in guidance on nature-related assessments for insurance underwriting portfolios.
A UN Environment Programme (UNEP) working group this week released a report seeking to address a gap in guidance on nature-related assessments for insurance underwriting portfolios.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.