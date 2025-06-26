Americas > Biofuels infrastructure, appropriate policies key for meeting IMO CO2 rule -panellists

Biofuels infrastructure, appropriate policies key for meeting IMO CO2 rule -panellists

Published 23:55 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 23:55 on June 26, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Shipping, South & Central

Building biofuels infrastructure and developing business-friendly policies will be critical for shippers to effectively meet draft International Maritime Organization (IMO) CO2 rules agreed earlier this year, panellists said Thursday at a conference.
Building biofuels infrastructure and developing business-friendly policies will be critical for shippers to effectively meet draft International Maritime Organization (IMO) CO2 rules agreed earlier this year, panellists said Thursday at a conference.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.