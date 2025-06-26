Biofuels infrastructure, appropriate policies key for meeting IMO CO2 rule -panellists
Published 23:55 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:55 on June 26, 2025 /
Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Shipping, South & Central
Building biofuels infrastructure and developing business-friendly policies will be critical for shippers to effectively meet draft International Maritime Organization (IMO) CO2 rules agreed earlier this year, panellists said Thursday at a conference.
Building biofuels infrastructure and developing business-friendly policies will be critical for shippers to effectively meet draft International Maritime Organization (IMO) CO2 rules agreed earlier this year, panellists said Thursday at a conference.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.