Americas > Alberta backs DAC pilot with C$5 mln TIER fund investment

Alberta backs DAC pilot with C$5 mln TIER fund investment

Published 00:51 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 00:51 on June 27, 2025 / / Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Alberta will invest C$5 million ($3.67 mln) from the province’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme to support a direct air capture (DAC) innovation and commercialisation centre, the provincial government announced Wednesday.
Alberta will invest C$5 million ($3.67 mln) from the province’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme to support a direct air capture (DAC) innovation and commercialisation centre, the provincial government announced Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.