Alberta backs DAC pilot with C$5 mln TIER fund investment
Published 00:51 on June 27, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:51 on June 27, 2025 /
Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
Alberta will invest C$5 million ($3.67 mln) from the province’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme to support a direct air capture (DAC) innovation and commercialisation centre, the provincial government announced Wednesday.
