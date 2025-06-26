Americas > Washington ECY considers extending EITE free allocation beyond 2035

Washington ECY considers extending EITE free allocation beyond 2035

Published 23:28 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 23:28 on June 26, 2025 / / Americas, US

New documentation from the Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) suggested the oversight body would consider continuing to issue free allowances for emissions intensive, trade-exposed (EITE) facilities beyond 2035, inching closer to the 2050 goalpost called for by participating industries.
New documentation from the Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) suggested the oversight body would consider continuing to issue free allowances for emissions intensive, trade-exposed (EITE) facilities beyond 2035, inching closer to the 2050 goalpost called for by participating industries.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.