Washington ECY considers extending EITE free allocation beyond 2035
Published 23:28 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:28 on June 26, 2025 /
Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
New documentation from the Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) suggested the oversight body would consider continuing to issue free allowances for emissions intensive, trade-exposed (EITE) facilities beyond 2035, inching closer to the 2050 goalpost called for by participating industries.
New documentation from the Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) suggested the oversight body would consider continuing to issue free allowances for emissions intensive, trade-exposed (EITE) facilities beyond 2035, inching closer to the 2050 goalpost called for by participating industries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.