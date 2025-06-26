Cyprus calls for EU ETS2 to be delayed or cancelled
Published 17:34 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 17:34 on June 26, 2025 /
Rebecca Gualandi, Emanuela Barbiroglio and Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, Europe
The president of Cyprus has called for delaying or cancelling the bloc's emission trading system for heating and road transport fuels (ETS2), due to start in 2027, raising the stakes at a Brussels summit on Thursday bringing together the 27 EU heads of state and governments.
