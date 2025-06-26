EMEA > Europe > LCAW25: SME inclusion, traceable data seen as priorities for supply chain decarbonisation

LCAW25: SME inclusion, traceable data seen as priorities for supply chain decarbonisation

Published 15:42 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 15:42 on June 26, 2025 / / EMEA, Europe, Voluntary

Building transparent supply chains that support smaller suppliers and improve access to usable emissions data will be critical to driving real-economy decarbonisation, speakers said at a panel in London on Wednesday.
Building transparent supply chains that support smaller suppliers and improve access to usable emissions data will be critical to driving real-economy decarbonisation, speakers said at a panel in London on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.