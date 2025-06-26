EMEA > Europe > Supermarkets risk EU fines and CO2 overshoot without HFC phaseout -report

Supermarkets risk EU fines and CO2 overshoot without HFC phaseout -report

Published 14:31 on June 26, 2025

European supermarkets could face rising compliance costs and miss emissions targets unless they accelerate the phaseout of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants, which account for the bulk of their operational CO2 emissions, a UK-based non-profit said in a report on Tuesday.
