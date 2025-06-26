LCAW25: SBTi CEO underscores “high-integrity” carbon credit approach to new corporate standard
Published 14:58 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:58 on June 26, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Europe, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) is on course to permit the extended use of "high-integrity" carbon credits as part of an updated version of its Corporate Net-Zero Standard, with a new proposed update due to be presented in a matter of months, confirmed the organisation's CEO David Kennedy, during an event in London on Thursday.
