Countries must be wary of losing sight of Article 6 purpose, says NGO
Published 13:05 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:05 on June 26, 2025 /
Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Article 6, intended to enhance climate ambition through international cooperation via carbon credit trading, is at risk of becoming a loophole that enables countries to delay domestic mitigation instead of increasing it, according to a new report from a non-profit.
