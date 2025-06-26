Americas > Countries must be wary of losing sight of Article 6 purpose, says NGO

Countries must be wary of losing sight of Article 6 purpose, says NGO

Article 6, intended to enhance climate ambition through international cooperation via carbon credit trading, is at risk of becoming a loophole that enables countries to delay domestic mitigation instead of increasing it, according to a new report from a non-profit.
