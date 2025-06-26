Asia Pacific > UNDP urges India to redirect $25 bln of agricultural subsidies to protect biodiversity

UNDP urges India to redirect $25 bln of agricultural subsidies to protect biodiversity

Published 12:57 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 12:57 on June 26, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Other APAC

The Indian government should shift its INR 1,980 billion ($25 bln) of annual harmful agricultural subsidies towards practices that benefit biodiversity, a UN Development Programme (UNDP)-backed report said this week.
