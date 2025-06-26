LCAW25: Launch of updated GRI climate, energy standards include carbon credit disclosures
Published 14:09 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:09 on June 26, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has released two newly revised standards on climate and energy that companies can use to disclose on topics including emissions reductions, greenhouse gas removals, and carbon credits.
The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has released two newly revised standards on climate and energy that companies can use to disclose on topics including emissions reductions, greenhouse gas removals, and carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.