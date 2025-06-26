EMEA > EU leaders to consider decoupling 2040 climate target from UN 2035 submission -media

EU leaders to consider decoupling 2040 climate target from UN 2035 submission -media

Published 12:07 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 12:07 on June 26, 2025 / / EMEA

France is pressing for a separation between the EU’s upcoming 2040 climate target and its 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, in a move that critics say risks lowering the bloc’s climate ambitions.
