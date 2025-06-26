Singapore warns of scam using fake government logos to promote crypto-linked carbon credit trading
Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Other APAC, Voluntary
Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) has issued a public warning about a scam exploiting official government logos to lure individuals into signing up for a fraudulent cryptocurrency-based carbon credit trading scheme.
