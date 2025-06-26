Indonesian province explores carbon credit partnership with ART TREES -media
Published 11:24 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 11:24 on June 26, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Indonesian province Riau is exploring cooperation with ART TREES on carbon credit calculations, as officials met during London Climate Action Week to discuss emissions reduction strategies, according to national news agency Antara.
