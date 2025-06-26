Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:59 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:59 on June 26, 2025 /
Finlay Johnston and Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices came under pressure on Thursday morning amid volatility as the front-month TTF options contract neared expiry, with EUAs falling to their lowest level for over three weeks before regaining ground in the lead-up to midday, as the correlation with gas seemed to reestablish itself.
EU carbon prices came under pressure on Thursday morning amid volatility as the front-month TTF options contract neared expiry, with EUAs falling to their lowest level for over three weeks before regaining ground in the lead-up to midday, as the correlation with gas seemed to reestablish itself.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.