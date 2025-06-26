Norway NDC confirms 70-75% emissions reduction target by 2035 with Article 6 use
Published 10:24 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 10:25 on June 26, 2025 /
Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Norway has outlined a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70-75% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels in its latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, also hinting at potential Article 6 use.
