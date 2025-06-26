NZ ETS at risk of not being NDC-aligned absent international credit plan -expert
Published 05:33 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 05:33 on June 26, 2025 /
Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand
A carbon market policy expert has warned that the New Zealand government may not be able to claim its ETS is aligned with its Paris Agreement goals for much longer if it continues to stall on buying overseas credits.
A carbon market policy expert has warned that the New Zealand government may not be able to claim its ETS is aligned with its Paris Agreement goals for much longer if it continues to stall on buying overseas credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.