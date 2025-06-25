California awarded $15 mln to support tribal communities, clean economy growth
Published 23:53 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:53 on June 25, 2025 /
Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced $15 million in grants on Wednesday to 14 tribal communities across the state, which included funding to build career pathways in the clean economy and to construct a bioenergy production facility.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced $15 million in grants on Wednesday to 14 tribal communities across the state, which included funding to build career pathways in the clean economy and to construct a bioenergy production facility.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.