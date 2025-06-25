Americas > California awarded $15 mln to support tribal communities, clean economy growth

Published 23:53 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 23:53 on June 25, 2025 / / Americas, US

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced $15 million in grants on Wednesday to 14 tribal communities across the state, which included funding to build career pathways in the clean economy and to construct a bioenergy production facility.
