California offset issuance ramps up, invalidation expiry more than doubles

Published 00:41 on / Last updated at 00:41 on / Hailey Clarke and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB issued more than 150,000 credits over the last two weeks, after a lull in the previous period, while the invalidation period for nearly 1.7 mln units expired, state data released Wednesday showed.