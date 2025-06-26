California offset issuance ramps up, invalidation expiry more than doubles
Published 00:41 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:41 on June 26, 2025 /
Hailey Clarke and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, US
California regulator ARB issued more than 150,000 credits over the last two weeks, after a lull in the previous period, while the invalidation period for nearly 1.7 mln units expired, state data released Wednesday showed.
