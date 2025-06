LCAW25: INTERVIEW – Verra’s latest consultation looks to push insurance, renewables in more countries

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Verra is seeking views on its plans to allow project developers to manage their risks with insurance, and to widen its list of countries eligible for renewable energy projects – as part of a new consultation on its updated carbon standard, the organisation’s CEO said in an interview.