Americas > Brazilian developer invests in UK-headquartered climate tech firm to scale soil carbon portfolio

Brazilian developer invests in UK-headquartered climate tech firm to scale soil carbon portfolio

Published 15:27 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 15:27 on June 25, 2025 / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazilian carbon project developer Carbonext has acquired a minority stake in a UK-headquartered climate tech firm, aiming to diversify its project portfolio and scale regenerative agriculture practices amid growing demand for high-quality carbon removals credits.
Brazilian carbon project developer Carbonext has acquired a minority stake in a UK-headquartered climate tech firm, aiming to diversify its project portfolio and scale regenerative agriculture practices amid growing demand for high-quality carbon removals credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.