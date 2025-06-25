Brazilian developer invests in UK-headquartered climate tech firm to scale soil carbon portfolio
Published 15:27 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:27 on June 25, 2025 /
Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazilian carbon project developer Carbonext has acquired a minority stake in a UK-headquartered climate tech firm, aiming to diversify its project portfolio and scale regenerative agriculture practices amid growing demand for high-quality carbon removals credits.
