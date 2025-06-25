EMEA > EU releases updated state aid rules for Clean Industrial Deal, setting 2040 cut-off date for gas

EU releases updated state aid rules for Clean Industrial Deal, setting 2040 cut-off date for gas

Published 14:02 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 15:27 on June 25, 2025 / / EMEA

The European Commission has unveiled new state aid rules under its Clean Industrial Deal, setting a firm 2040 deadline for phasing out public support for natural gas-based technologies in industrial decarbonisation, while carving out limited flexibilities for their use during the transition period.
The European Commission has unveiled new state aid rules under its Clean Industrial Deal, setting a firm 2040 deadline for phasing out public support for natural gas-based technologies in industrial decarbonisation, while carving out limited flexibilities for their use during the transition period.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.