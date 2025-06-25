Australia interested in updating emissions inventory to include biochar, conference hears
Published 05:35 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 05:40 on June 25, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia is keen to make regulatory changes that would allow biochar production to earn Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), an expert told a conference Wednesday while presenting research highlighting its massive emissions abatement potential.
