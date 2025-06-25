Asian forest carbon valued at average $1,632 per hectare -analysis
Published 00:32 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:32 on June 25, 2025 /
Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The economic value of forest carbon across Asia averages $1,632 per hectare, according to a new meta-analysis, as the researchers urge policymakers to integrate forest carbon valuation into climate mitigation and land-use strategies.
The economic value of forest carbon across Asia averages $1,632 per hectare, according to a new meta-analysis, as the researchers urge policymakers to integrate forest carbon valuation into climate mitigation and land-use strategies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.