No offsets, no veggie burgers: Harvard report charts cattle methane strategy for Global South
Published 00:20 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:20 on June 25, 2025 /
Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
Cutting methane emissions from cattle in the Global South will require a shift toward higher productivity, not costly substitutes, experimental technologies, or carbon offsets, according to a new report from Harvard University’s Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability.
