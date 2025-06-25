Americas > California lawmakers seek to lower LCFS credit price cap

California lawmakers seek to lower LCFS credit price cap

Published 00:20 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 00:20 on June 25, 2025 / / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

California legislators introduced a proposal this week to lower the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit price cap while establishing impact analysis requirements for regulations that affect transportation fuel prices.
California legislators introduced a proposal this week to lower the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit price cap while establishing impact analysis requirements for regulations that affect transportation fuel prices.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.