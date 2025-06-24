Development banks release bond issuance guidance to support net zero deforestation in the Amazon
Published 23:30 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:02 on June 25, 2025 /
Juan Guerrero / Americas, International, South & Central
Two multilateral development banks have published Amazon-specific guidelines for the issuance of thematic use-of-proceeds bonds that finance sustainable transport, buildings, energy, forestry, agriculture, and conservation initiatives.
Two multilateral development banks have published Amazon-specific guidelines for the issuance of thematic use-of-proceeds bonds that finance sustainable transport, buildings, energy, forestry, agriculture, and conservation initiatives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.