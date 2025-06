Coalition of EU states push for reforms to ETS2 to thwart fuels price spike -Bloomberg

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

A coalition of EU member states is calling for changes to the bloc’s upcoming carbon market for transport and heating fuels, warning that unchecked price increases could trigger a public backlash and threaten support for the bloc’s climate goals, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.