Coalition of EU states push for reforms to ETS2 to thwart fuels price spike -Bloomberg
Published 20:55 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 20:55 on June 24, 2025 /
Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
A coalition of EU member states is calling for changes to the bloc’s upcoming carbon market for transport and heating fuels, warning that unchecked price increases could trigger a public backlash and threaten support for the bloc’s climate goals, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.
