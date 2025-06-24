EMEA > Coalition of EU states push for reforms to ETS2 to thwart fuels price spike -Bloomberg

Coalition of EU states push for reforms to ETS2 to thwart fuels price spike -Bloomberg

Published 20:55 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 20:55 on June 24, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

A coalition of EU member states is calling for changes to the bloc’s upcoming carbon market for transport and heating fuels, warning that unchecked price increases could trigger a public backlash and threaten support for the bloc’s climate goals, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.
A coalition of EU member states is calling for changes to the bloc’s upcoming carbon market for transport and heating fuels, warning that unchecked price increases could trigger a public backlash and threaten support for the bloc’s climate goals, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.