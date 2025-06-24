Americas > LCAW25: Acre’s J-REDD programme becomes first in Brazil to seek third-party rating

LCAW25: Acre’s J-REDD programme becomes first in Brazil to seek third-party rating

Published 21:10 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 21:10 on June 24, 2025 / / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A UK-based carbon data provider on Tuesday announced plans to rate a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) programme in the Brazilian state of Acre.
A UK-based carbon data provider on Tuesday announced plans to rate a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) programme in the Brazilian state of Acre.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.