India releases draft emission intensity targets for its compliance carbon market
Published 18:12 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 18:15 on June 24, 2025 /
Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has announced the draft emissions intensity targets for all the remaining obligated industries under the compliance mechanism of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), according to documents posted on LinkedIn.
