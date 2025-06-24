Americas > Texas CCS developer locks credit management firm for offtake

Texas CCS developer locks credit management firm for offtake

Published 18:58 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 18:58 on June 24, 2025 / / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A Texas-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer has inked a new offtake deal with a carbon removal (CDR) asset management firm.
A Texas-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer has inked a new offtake deal with a carbon removal (CDR) asset management firm.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.