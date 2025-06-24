ICVCM open to softening cookstove methodology criteria for CCP label if science backs it up
Published 17:57 on June 24, 2025
Last updated at 17:57 on June 24, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) may soften its tough stance on the criteria needed for clean cookstoves methodologies to obtain its Core Carbon Principles (CCP) quality stamp if the science behind a UN-backed standard is validated, the body told Carbon Pulse.
