EMEA > Calls mount for waste inclusion in EU ETS as groups send letter to Commission

Calls mount for waste inclusion in EU ETS as groups send letter to Commission

Published 15:18 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 15:18 on June 24, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

More than 20 organisations have written to the European Commission calling for the waste incineration sector to be included in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS).
More than 20 organisations have written to the European Commission calling for the waste incineration sector to be included in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.