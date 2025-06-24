Older secondary forests can remove carbon much faster than new natural growth, research finds
Published 14:37 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:37 on June 24, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Forests naturally regrown after clearance by harvests, fires, or similar could be especially powerful at mitigating climate change, with new research showing such forests of an older age can remove carbon up to eight times faster per hectare than new natural growth.
Forests naturally regrown after clearance by harvests, fires, or similar could be especially powerful at mitigating climate change, with new research showing such forests of an older age can remove carbon up to eight times faster per hectare than new natural growth.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.