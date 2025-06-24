Buyers remain cautious on public credit retirements despite bullish voluntary carbon market momentum
Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Retirees of voluntary carbon credits remain cautious about sharing their activity, despite expectations that 2025 is on course to become a record year for the market, said analysts in a new report.
