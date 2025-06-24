NZ minister rejects claims that gas fund breaches climate trade agreement
Published 06:22 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 06:22 on June 24, 2025 /
Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government has denied accusations from the Green Party that its NZ$200-million ($120.1 mln) fund to support the development of new domestic gas fields is in breach of a climate and trade agreement signed less than a year ago.
The New Zealand government has denied accusations from the Green Party that its NZ$200-million ($120.1 mln) fund to support the development of new domestic gas fields is in breach of a climate and trade agreement signed less than a year ago.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.