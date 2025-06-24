CFTC: Investors reduce exposure to US compliance carbon markets, producers pick up length

Published 02:08 on / Last updated at 02:08 on / Iulia Gheorghiu, Bijeta Lamichhane and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

Investors reduced their holdings across US compliance carbon markets, while producers opted to build length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), RGGI Allowances (RGAs), and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions (CFTC) showed Monday.