Americas > CFTC: Investors reduce exposure to US compliance carbon markets, producers pick up length

CFTC: Investors reduce exposure to US compliance carbon markets, producers pick up length

Published 02:08 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 02:08 on June 24, 2025 / , and / Americas, Canada, US

Investors reduced their holdings across US compliance carbon markets, while producers opted to build length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), RGGI Allowances (RGAs), and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions (CFTC) showed Monday.
Investors reduced their holdings across US compliance carbon markets, while producers opted to build length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), RGGI Allowances (RGAs), and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions (CFTC) showed Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.