Brazilian development bank to resume equity investments in climate after 10-year break
Published 00:09 on June 24, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:09 on June 24, 2025 /
Juan Guerrero / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s national development bank (BNDES) has officially reoriented its investment priorities toward decarbonisation, energy transition, and innovation across all company sizes, the bank's president said Monday.
Brazil’s national development bank (BNDES) has officially reoriented its investment priorities toward decarbonisation, energy transition, and innovation across all company sizes, the bank's president said Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.