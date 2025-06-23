Americas > LCAW25: BRIEFING – “We need a bigger stick” to scale up carbon removals market

LCAW25: BRIEFING – “We need a bigger stick” to scale up carbon removals market

Published 22:05 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 22:05 on June 23, 2025 / / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US, Voluntary

Financial risk management tools like insurance, policies based on behavioural economics, and clearer long-term demand signals are needed to drive investments and scale carbon removals (CDR), experts told a panel on Monday in London.
Financial risk management tools like insurance, policies based on behavioural economics, and clearer long-term demand signals are needed to drive investments and scale carbon removals (CDR), experts told a panel on Monday in London.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.