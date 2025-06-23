EMEA > EU Commission faces political crisis over threat to pull Green Claims Directive

Published 21:46 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 21:46 on June 23, 2025 / / EMEA

The European Commission's surprising announcement on Friday, saying it intended to withdraw the Green Claims Directive (GCD), has triggered a political crisis among the parties supporting the EU executive in the European Parliament, two lawmakers told journalists on Monday.
