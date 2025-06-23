Americas > Canadian CCS developer expands carbon portfolio with $20 mln hub acquisition

Published 17:43 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 17:43 on June 23, 2025 / / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary

A Canadian carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer has entered a C$20 million ($14.6 mln) agreement to acquire stakes in three carbon storage hubs in Western Canada.
