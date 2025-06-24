EMEA > Carbon price, fertiliser mandate could make green hydrogen cost competitive with grey, says report

Carbon price, fertiliser mandate could make green hydrogen cost competitive with grey, says report

Published 00:01 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 17:03 on June 23, 2025 / / EMEA, Voluntary

A worldwide carbon price on hydrogen production combined with a global mandate to use green hydrogen in fertilisers could make green hydrogen cost-competitive with its 'grey' alternative, a new study has found.
A worldwide carbon price on hydrogen production combined with a global mandate to use green hydrogen in fertilisers could make green hydrogen cost-competitive with its 'grey' alternative, a new study has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.