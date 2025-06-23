SB62: Countries still resisting fossil fuel phaseout at UN climate talks -EU official
Published 19:12 on June 23, 2025 /
Last updated at 21:29 on June 23, 2025 /
Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Some countries continue to block efforts to deliver on the global promise made in 2023 to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and transition away from fossil fuels, an EU negotiator said in Bonn on Monday.
