SB62: Countries still resisting fossil fuel phaseout at UN climate talks -EU official

Published 19:12 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 21:29 on June 23, 2025 / / Climate Talks, EMEA, International

Some countries continue to block efforts to deliver on the global promise made in 2023 to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and transition away from fossil fuels, an EU negotiator said in Bonn on Monday.
