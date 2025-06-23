VCM Report: Bear market continues into the summer, Brussels corporate claims drama creates regulatory uncertainty
Published 16:55 on June 23, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:55 on June 23, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Sales of cheap voluntary carbon credits continued to dominate trade in a week where the European Commission signalled it would pull the plug on the proposed Green Claims Directive, though developments on Monday suggested this may no longer be the case, with the drama generating significant regulatory uncertainty.
Sales of cheap voluntary carbon credits continued to dominate trade in a week where the European Commission signalled it would pull the plug on the proposed Green Claims Directive, though developments on Monday suggested this may no longer be the case, with the drama generating significant regulatory uncertainty.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.