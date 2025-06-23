Americas > VCM Report: Bear market continues into the summer, Brussels corporate claims drama creates regulatory uncertainty

VCM Report: Bear market continues into the summer, Brussels corporate claims drama creates regulatory uncertainty

Published 16:55 on June 23, 2025

Sales of cheap voluntary carbon credits continued to dominate trade in a week where the European Commission signalled it would pull the plug on the proposed Green Claims Directive, though developments on Monday suggested this may no longer be the case, with the drama generating significant regulatory uncertainty.
